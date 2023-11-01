Seoul: DPRK transferred over 1 million artillery shells to Russia for war against Ukraine

North Korea provided Russia with more than 1 million artillery shells for the war against Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, citing a South Korean lawmaker, this was reported by intelligence in Seoul, Censor.NET reports.

As the National Intelligence Service said on Wednesday at a closed briefing with South Korean lawmakers, about 10 batches of weapons have been sent from the DPRK to Russia since August. Yoo Sang-bam, a member of the ruling People's Power Party who is a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters.

North Korea has also sent advisers to Russia on how to use the ammunition, which will last for about two months, the deputy quoted intelligence data as saying.

Read more: Danilov on Stoltenberg’s words about NATO’s lack of shells: "I know for sure that this is not true"

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made a rare visit to North Korea in late July. Shortly afterwards, Russia sent a military aircraft to Pyongyang, raising concerns that the DPRK was about to begin a large-scale arms transfer to Russia.

Pyongyang has one of the world's largest stockpiles of artillery shells and missiles compatible with Soviet-era weapons used by Russia in Ukraine.

Cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has intensified since the two countries found themselves in global isolation and Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin held a summit in Russia in September. The munitions sale could bring hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to Kim Jong-un's coffers, Bloomberg adds.