Court refused to impose preventive measure for Husak, head of NHSU

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected the investigator’s request for a measure of restraint to the head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) Nataliia Husak.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The prosecutorʼs office asked for the softest measure of restraint in the form of a personal commitment with a requirement to refrain from communicating with witnesses in criminal proceedings.

In turn, the defense noted that the investigation did not examine all the documents.

As Husak's lawyer Volodymyr Liashchovskyi noted during the court hearing, the measure of restraint will have reputational consequences for the NHSU as a whole, including international partners. According to him, it has not been proven that there are grounds that the suspect in the case is hiding from the investigation, the scope of witnesses with whom the suspect does not have the right to communicate when the preventive measure is chosen, etc. has not been determined.

As reported, the Prosecutor General's Office announced the suspicion of the head of the NHSU under Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - non-fulfillment or improper performance by an official of his official duties due to dishonest attitude to them, which caused grave consequences.

The National Health Service of Ukraine stated that the searches of law enforcement officers are pressure on the National Health Service in order to block the work of the institution. In particular, it was emphasized that the searches began on the day when the first unscheduled monitoring visits of the National Health Service to medical facilities began in accordance with the updated procedure recently approved by the government.