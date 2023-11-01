Cabinet of Ministers will soon finally return right to profit to Armed Forces’ suppliers, - Ministry of Defense (updated)

At one of the next meetings, the government should consider a resolution that will finally return the suppliers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine the right to profit in the price of military products for the entire period of martial law.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

They said that they had prepared a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers confirming the right of Ukrainian producers to profit.

"Ukrainian companies that arm and clothe the army and at the same time pay taxes, provide jobs have the right to profit. Profit for Military-Industrial Complex (MIC) enterprises is what allows them to invest in inventions and experimental developments. This is an investment in strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and therefore in bringing victory closer," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense added that representatives of the military-industrial complex took part in the development of the document, including key associations that bring together manufacturers of military products and rear suppliers.

In the coming days, the draft resolution will be submitted to the government for consideration.

"National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine" (NAUDI) noted that during the meeting Deputy Minister of Defense Yurii Dzhyhyr presented the text of the draft resolution of the Ministry of Defense, which "should settle all controversial issues with Ukrainian defense enterprises and finally resolve problems in the defense-industrial complex, which arose due to the erroneous conclusions of the State Audit Service (DACU), according to which all the profits of the suppliers of the Ministry of Defense were treated as "losses of the state."

The head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Regional Employers' Organizations of Light Industry Enterprises, Oleksandr Sokolovskyi, noted that there was a huge problem in the defense procurement market, which could lead to bankruptcy of both arms manufacturers and all light industry enterprises that worked with the Ministry of Defense.

"All of us who sew in Ukraine supply products much cheaper than Turkish and Chinese manufacturers, pay salaries and taxes here, welcome steps that help to finally solve this problem, which has threatened the existence of entire industries," he explained.

General Director of "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" Vladyslav Belbas noted: "During the first two weeks of the full-scale war, the team of our company made an extraordinary effort to provide the Armed Forces with equipment and ammunition. During these two years, we continue to work at the limit of our capabilities. And finally, we see feedback from the Ministry of Defense and Minister Rustem Umierov, which shows that Ukrainian manufacturers are needed by the Ukrainian state."

The head of the All-Ukrainian Association of the Federation of Machine-Building Industry Employers Vitalii Nemilostivyi emphasized that the Ukrainian defense industry has a strong potential.

"If the Ministry of Defense continues to openly communicate and cooperate with the real sector and manufacturers, we have every chance to get the same results that we have, for example, with high-precision anti-tank weapons - "Stuhna", "Corsaire" and other types of weapons," he added.

"The text of the resolution has been agreed with the representatives of the association, we see a real desire on the part of the Ministry of Defense to solve this problem," said Maksym Polyvianyi, Executive Director of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine.

The Deputy Chairman of NAUDI Serhii Vysotskyi said that the position of the new leadership of the Ministry of Defense allows us to hope that Ukraine will be able to significantly increase its own production and focus on the needs of the front, without being distracted by groundless inspections of the State Security Service: "A constructive discussion took place, during which all controversial issues were clarified and agreed consolidated text.

Earlier, it was reported that the State Audit Service requires enterprises to return profits on defence procurement and threatens to sue. The State Audit Service of Ukraine (SAS) believes that the profit of defense enterprises, suppliers of the Ministry of Defense and other security and defense forces for 2022 are a loss to the state.

At the same time, on 21 September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Resolution No. 10071, which effectively cancels the SAS's conclusions, according to which all profits of all suppliers to the Ministry of Defence - including weapons critical to the frontline - are regarded as "state losses".

The Ministry of Defence is also challenging the SAS's conclusions in court. And the Ministry of Economy issued a clarification that the suppliers of the Ministry of Defense acted in the legal field and made a profit legally.

On 27 October, the State Audit Service agreed that profits for military-industrial enterprises should be returned to the price.