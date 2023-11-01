Occupiers shell village in Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS, man is killed
Today, on 1 November, the occupiers shelled a village in Komyshuvakha of Zaporizhzhia region with MLRS.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET reports.
"On 1 November, at 12:30, the racists committed another terrorist act against the civilian population - they cynically shelled one of the villages of the Komyshuvakha with MLRS. The shelling killed a 52-year-old man who was walking along the street of the settlement at the time. Private houses of local residents were also damaged," the statement said.
