264 civilians have been killed by mines and explosive devices since beginning of war. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale war, 264 civilians have been killed by mines and explosive devices.

This was reported by the State Special Transport Service, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 01.11.2023. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, there have been 561 incidents related to mines and explosive residues of war among the population in Ukraine. Among the civilian population, 835 people were injured, of which 264 died, 571 people were injured," the message reads.

It is noted that the incidents occurred in the following areas: fields - 145; roads - 125; courtyards - 117; forests - 91; reservoirs - 30; premises - 53.

"We urge you to strictly follow the rules of mine safety. Markings warning of potential danger are installed specifically to warn of danger. Special tape, "Dangerous, mines!" signs. "Stop, mines!", red flags in the ground - all this warns that the territories are dangerous. Do not Ignore them!", the press service emphasized.

See more: Russians strike kindergarten in Kherson region with bombs. PHOTO