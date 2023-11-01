State will promote study of English at all levels of education, - Lisovyi

49% of Ukrainians surveyed do not have any English language skills, which prevents them from entering international markets. The state will promote the study of English at all levels of education, starting with preschoolers.

This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi, Censor.NET reports with reference to the website of the Ministry of Education.

"Our global goal is to strengthen Ukraine, Ukrainians and everything Ukrainian, in particular by entering the global market. And the English language is one of the necessary tools for this. Currently, 49% of surveyed Ukrainians do not have any English language skills. And this indicates that about half of the surveyed citizens may lose additional opportunities that can be used both for personal development and for the development of the state. And this gap can be filled, in particular, through changes in education. Therefore, at the state level, we will promote the study of English at all levels of education and at any age, starting with preschoolers," he emphasizes.

It is noted that research results from the British Council show that English language teachers have a very high level of language proficiency: more than 90% of them have CEFR B2 or C1.

"It is the teachers who set the high standards for the foundation on which innovations and language policy will be built in the future," added the Ministry of Education.

It is also noted that businesses, organizations and initiatives that help Ukrainians learn English can join the Future Perfect program.

It should be recalled that the government plans to launch a comprehensive and affordable program for learning English.