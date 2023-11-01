Great Britain in OSCE: Russia lost 5,000 tanks in war against Ukraine

Russia is trying to pretend that it is winning, but it seems to forget that it has already lost 5,000 tanks in this war.

This was stated by Nicholas Okott, Senior Military Adviser to the UK delegation to the OSCE, during a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia's horrific war against Ukraine has been going on 200 times longer than Russia predicted. The incredible defence of Ukraine is the result of the great courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people," said Okott.

He did not rule out that this winter Russia would again try to strike directly at Ukraine's energy infrastructure "if it manages to replenish its dwindling stockpile of long-range cruise missiles". And this "would be in line with the cynical path Russia has chosen to wage its illegal war".

At the same time, Russia "will continue to hide its countless military failures to keep this fiasco going".

"Even at this diplomatic forum (the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation - Ed.), Russia will threaten to destroy Ukrainian aircraft while it continues to shoot down its own aircraft in the sky. It will talk about military successes, even though it now controls only half the Ukrainian territory it had at the beginning of the campaign. She may even show off a few pieces of NATO equipment in the obligatory slideshow, never acknowledging that Russia has already lost 5,000 tanks in this disastrous campaign," predicted Okott.

He also pointed out that Russia is now forced to cooperate only with authoritarian regimes.

"Russia may proclaim a new world order, but this is a world order in which Russia invites the Hamas terrorist group to Moscow after Hamas brutally murdered more than 1,400 Israeli citizens. This is the world order of the alliance with Iran, a supplier of Shahed kamikaze drones, which are widely used by Russia to kill Ukrainian civilians and attack critical infrastructure. This is the development of North Korea, which is Russia's new strategic arms partner and military assistance provider," said Okott.

He added that this is not really a "new world order" but a "group of authoritarian states that have united out of desperation".

"Joining forces with such regimes shows the depths to which Russia has sunk in its attempt to keep its troops on the battlefield. Russia is doing this while it continues to suffer devastating losses both around Avdiivka and in the campaign as a whole," said Okott.

He also stressed that the United Kingdom will continue to support Ukraine until Russia leaves Ukrainian territory.

"As for Russia, those responsible will be held to account for a devastating and catastrophic campaign - the longest blitzkrieg in military history, lasting over 600 days. Ukraine will win this war," said Mr Okott.