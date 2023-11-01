ENG
Ambassador Brink discusses strategic importance of supporting Ukraine with Republican Leader McConnell and Senators

брінк,сенатори

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators the strategic importance of continued support for Ukraine.

Brink tweeted about it, Censor.NET reports.

"I was honoured to meet with Mitch McConnell, other senators and Senate staff yesterday to discuss the strategic importance of continued support for Ukraine for the United States," Brink said.

