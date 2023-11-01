1 616 4
Ambassador Brink discusses strategic importance of supporting Ukraine with Republican Leader McConnell and Senators
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other senators the strategic importance of continued support for Ukraine.
Brink tweeted about it, Censor.NET reports.
"I was honoured to meet with Mitch McConnell, other senators and Senate staff yesterday to discuss the strategic importance of continued support for Ukraine for the United States," Brink said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password