Simon Schuster, author of critical article about Zelenskyy in Time, was awarded Order of Merit in 2022

Time journalist Simon Schuster, author of a critical article about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was awarded the Order of Merit of the Third Degree by presidential decree in 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official website of the president.

Simon Schuster received the award on the eve of Independence Day "for significant personal achievements in strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and a significant contribution to the popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world."

It should be recalled that the American magazine Time dedicated the cover of the new issue and a critical article to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The article caused dissatisfaction in the President's Office.