During November 1, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks at Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk directions - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on November 1, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 616th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, and fires at both military and civilian targets.

There were 43 combat engagements over the day. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 59 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. In addition, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using 3 guided X-59 missiles and 20 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). The Air Defense Forces destroyed 3 missiles and 18 attack UAVs. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Prohres, Chuikivka, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, Stepok, Vysoke of the Sumy region; Borysivka, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Stroivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where our soldiers repelled 8 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Stepove, Novoselivka and Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove of Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry, Vyimka, Spirne and Vesele of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers 10 times unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Pivdennyi of the Donetsk region. It carried out an airstrike near Ivanivske of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular: Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Klishchiivka, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Sieverne and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Marinka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 16 enemy attacks. The enemy also conducted an air strike in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out air strikes near Novoselivka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, in particular, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of Beryslav, Kozatske, Lvove settlements of the Kherson region. The settlements of Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Mylove of the Kherson region; Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region and Hrushivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 strikes on the antiaircraft-guided missile systems.

Units of missile forces hit 5 radar stations, 2 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 enemy artillery".

