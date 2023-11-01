ENG
In Kharkiv region, man blew up on explosive device in his own yard, he was hospitalised

In the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a man blew himself up on an explosive device in his own yard.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Today, in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, a 35-year-old local resident stepped on an explosive device, probably a 'Petal', in his own yard. The victim was taken to a medical facility with a shrapnel wound to his left leg," the statement said.

