Zhumadilov appointed as Chief Officer of State Logistics Operator, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has signed an order appointing Arsen Zhumadilov as Chief Officer of the Government Agency "State Logistics Operator"

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that Zhumadilov has passed all the necessary checks and officially took office. The first direction in which the State Logistics Operator will provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine is food. Procurement is scheduled for December. The first deliveries are expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense temporarily purchases food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine under new rules. They will operate for a transitional period until the State Logistics Operator assumes all responsibilities to meet the needs of the Armed Forces.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers will soon finally return right to profit to Armed Forces’ suppliers, - Ministry of Defense