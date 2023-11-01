US administration appeals to Congress to approve aid to Ukraine and Israel in one package

The U.S. administration appealed to the U.S. Congress to continue the legislative process to approve President Biden’s request, which includes support for Ukraine and Israel, as well as appropriations for other important needs.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists by the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby.

"We appeal to Congress to continue working on the entire package of additional want satisfaction introduced by the president, with all four areas (funding - ed.), which obviously include Ukraine and Israel together," - noted the representative of the US administration.

He also emphasized that this package is supported, among others, by the leadership of the Republicans in the Senate.

"You heard the Minority Leader, Senator McConnell, say that he fully agrees that all of them (funding lines - Ed.) should be combined as the President has presented them, and that the situation in Ukraine and Israel is interconnected and serious. And we certainly agree with that," Kirby said.

