Modern aviation should be key element for defeating Russians - Zaluzhnyi in article for The Economist

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote an article in which he outlined the directions of modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to defeat the aggressor.

According to Censor.NET, the article was published in The Economist.

Zaluzhnyi noted that the war has now entered the positional stage and for Ukraine to win, it is necessary to strengthen several components in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Basic weapons, such as missiles and shells, remain important. But Ukraine's armed forces need key military capabilities and technology to withdraw from this kind of war. The most important of them is the Air Force. Controlling the skies is essential for large-scale ground operations. At the beginning of the war, we had 120 combat aircraft. Of these, only one-third was suitable for use," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

According to him, the Russian Air Force suffered huge losses. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 550 air defense systems, but the Russians maintain a significant advantage over the Ukrainians and continue to create new strike squadrons.

Zaluzhnyi emphasized: "This advantage has made it difficult for us to move forward. Russian air defense systems are increasingly preventing our aircraft from flying. Our defense is doing the same with Russia. Thus, Russian drones have taken on a significant part of the role of manned aircraft in terms of reconnaissance and airstrikes."

He noted that drones should also be part of our response to the Russians. Ukraine needs to launch massive strikes using all sorts of decoys and attack drones to overload Russia's air defense systems.

"We need to hunt Russian drones with our own hunter drones equipped with nets. We must use signal decoys to attract Russian glide bombs. And it is also necessary to blind the thermal cameras of Russian drones at night with the help of strobe lights," Zaluzhnyi said.

