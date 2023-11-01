Electronic warfare is key to victory in drone war, - Zaluzhnyi in article for The Economist

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote an article in which he outlined the directions of modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to defeat the aggressor.

Speaking about the second priority after aviation to modernize the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhnyi said: "Our second priority is electronic warfare (EW), such as jamming communication and navigation signals. Electronic warfare is the key to winning the drone war. Over the past decade, Russia has modernized its electronic warfare forces, creating a new branch of the army and creating 60 new types of equipment. In this, it surpasses us: 65% of our jamming platforms at the beginning of the war were produced in Soviet times."

He continued: "We have already established many of our own electronic defense systems that can prevent jamming, but we also need greater access to electronic intelligence from our allies, including data from assets that collect intelligence signals and the expansion of production lines for our anti-drone electronic warfare systems in Ukraine and abroad. We need to improve the conduct of electronic warfare with our drones over a wider frequency range while avoiding the accidental suppression of our own drones."

Zaluzhnyi continued: "The third task is counter-battery fire: defeating the enemy's artillery. In this war, as in most previous wars, artillery, rocket and missile fire accounts for 60-80% of all military tasks. When we first received Western weapons last year, we were quite successful in detecting and engaging Russian artillery. However, the effectiveness of such weapons as Excalibur, an American GPS-guided shell, has sharply decreased due to the improvement of Russian electronic warfare.

Meanwhile, Russia's own counter-battery fire has improved. This was largely due to the use of Lancet munitions, which work in conjunction with reconnaissance drones, as well as the increased production of high-precision projectiles that can be used by ground-based detectors. Despite the dismissive opinion of some military analysts, we cannot downplay the effectiveness of Russian weapons and intelligence in this regard."

"So far, we have managed to achieve parity with Russia due to a smaller amount of more accurate firepower. But it may not last. We need to build our local gps fields — using ground-based antennas, not just satellites — to make our precision-guided projectiles more accurate in the face of Russian jamming.We need to use kamikaze drones more widely to strike Russian artillery. And we need our partners to send us better artillery and reconnaissance equipment that can detect Russian guns," Zaluzhnyi summed up.