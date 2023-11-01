To win, we must have latest demining technologies, and we must also build up reserves, - Zaluzhnyi in article for The Economist

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, wrote an article in which he outlined the directions of modernization of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which Ukraine will be able to defeat the aggressor.

As Censor.NET informs, the article was published in The Economist.

Zaluzhnyi called the "latest demining technologies" an important component that should bring Ukraine's victory closer.

He noted: "The fourth task is demining technology. At the beginning of the war, we had limited and outdated equipment for this. But even Western supplies, such as Norwegian demining tanks and demining missile devices, have proven insufficient in consideration of the scale of Russian minefields, which in some places stretch for 20 km. When we break through minefields, Russia quickly replenishes them by releasing new mines from a distance.

Technology is the answer. We need radar-like sensors that use invisible pulses of light to detect mines in the ground, and smoke extraction systems to hide the activities of our mine clearance units. We can use jet engines from decommissioned aircraft, water cannons or cluster munitions to break through mine barriers without digging into the ground. New types of tunnel excavators, such as a robot that uses plasma torches to drill tunnels, could also help."

Zaluzhnyi stressed: "My fifth and final priority is to build up our reserves. Russia has been unable to capitalize on its huge manpower advantage because Vladimir Putin is concerned that a general mobilization could trigger a political crisis and because Russia cannot train and equip enough people. However, our opportunities to prepare reserves on our own territory are also limited. We can't easily use soldiers going to the front. In addition, Russia can strike at training centers. And there are gaps in our legislation that allow citizens to evade their duties."

