Russian troops are preparing for new wave of attacks near Avdiivka, - ISW

Near Avdiivka, the Russian army, despite heavy losses in equipment and manpower, is preparing for a new wave of attacks.

This was written by analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The occupiers may be preparing to move to infantry-led frontal attacks after heavy artillery training to compensate for heavy losses of equipment in Avdiivka during October.

The open-source geolocation project GeoConfirmed used commercially available satellite imagery to verify that Russian forces have suffered at least 197 damaged and destroyed vehicles since 9 October, losing 99 vehicles in the first wave of attacks from 9-13 October, 94 vehicles in the second wave from 14-23 October, and four confirmed and 18 potentially lost vehicles from 24-31 October.

Read more: Our soldiers are firmly holding defense in direction of Avdiivka, - Tarnavsky

GeoConfirmed analysts described the Russian losses near Avdiivka as the largest in such a short time since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.