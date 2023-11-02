New Speaker Johnson told Republican senators that he supports aid to Ukraine

On Wednesday, November 1, Speaker Mike Johnson told Senate Republicans that he supports aid to Ukraine, although he opposed combining it with money for Israel.

This was reported by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

"Johnson's position challenges Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who want to combine funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and US-Mexico border security," the article says.

It is noted that the newly elected speaker has made it clear that he supports the allocation of money to defend Ukraine from Russia, even if it differs in size or scope from what US President Joe Biden wants.

Johnson also told the senators that strengthening US border security and funding for Ukraine are "inextricably intertwined". He made it clear that he sees funding for Israel as a subject for one debate, and problems with the border and Ukraine as another.

Read also on Censor.NET: When funding request for Ukraine is put to vote, it will be passed in both houses of Congress - US State Department

Senator Roger Marshall said that if Johnson tried to combine these voting aids, "his caucus would revolt and that would probably be the end of the speaker's tenure."

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said about Johnson's position on Ukraine and Israel: "He kept saying over and over again: 'Look, it's just numbers to me. I can't do it together".