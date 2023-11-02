Over 50 enemy attacks were repelled by AFU in 5 directions during day, - General Staff

The enemy does not stop trying to restore the lost position near Khromove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, to surround Avdiivka. The AFU continue their assault south of Bakhmut.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Khromove, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Here, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. At the same time, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Southern region of the Donetsk direction. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the zone of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Severne and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.