News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 302,420 people (+930 per day), 5,241 tanks, 7,292 artillery systems, 9,877 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 302,420 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 302,420 (+930) people,

tanks - 5241 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9877 (+43) units,

artillery systems - 7292 (+42) units,

MLRS - 850 (+4) units,

air defense equipment - 566 (+3) units,

aircraft - 322 (+1) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 5488 (+20),

cruise missiles - 1549 (+2),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9658 (+34) units,

special equipment - 1032 (+13).

