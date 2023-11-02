Russian invaders shelled 4 districts of Kharkiv regionyesterday, there is injured person

During the day, the enemy continued massive shelling of the Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of the region.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informsПро це повідомив начальник Харківської ОВА Олег Синєгубов, інформує Цензор.НЕТ

"A 61-year-old woman was injured in the village of Zeleny Hay of the Izium district as a result of shelling from MLRS, and he was hospitalized in a moderate condition. In the town of Vovchansk, Chuhuiiv district, residential buildings, a veterinary laboratory, and premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged by shelling. In Ustynivka, Kupiansk district, a private house and farm equipment were damaged by shelling, in Kurylivka - a house and an outbuilding," the message says.

During the day, the cities of Kupiansk, Dvorichna, the village of Kruglyakivka in the Kupiansk district, the village of Pershotravneve, the village of Borisivka in the Kharkiv district, the village of Okhrimivka in the Chuhuiiv district, and other settlements were under enemy attack.

