Russians opened fire 118 times on territory of Kherson region, 3 people were killed

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 118 shellings of the Kherson region, firing 604 shells from mortars, artillery, "Grads" MLRS, tanks, UAVs, and aviation.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"34 GABs strikes were recorded in the settlements of the Kherson region. The hits were in the Berislavs and Kherson districts.

The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; pre-school educational institution in Beryslav," the message reads

As a result of Russian aggression, 3 people died, 4 more were injured.