Business complains about pressure, which did not exist even under Yanukovych, - Zhelezniak

The Bureau of Economic Security is an important body, but it needs to be reformed.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, stated this on the air of Radio NV, Censor.NET reports.

"It's strange when a business comes out with a statement: "Dear President, Prime Minister, People's Deputies... somehow the law enforcement officers have completely lost their ground and are putting pressure on business like never before, even under Yanukovych." Reaction - the president gathers businesses and wants to talk to them and promises: "dear business, everything is understood, the situation in which the SBI, SSU, National Police, prosecutors, and BES come to you at the same time should not happen, so let's make one body for business - it will be the BES," explained the People's Deputy.

According to Zhelezniak, some People's Deputies from "Servant of the People" are registering a project by which these cases will be transferred again to the National Police, SBI, and SSU. The parliamentarian noted that the BES should be completely rebooted.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada adopts bill on strengthening financial monitoring of politically exposed persons - this is last step towards EU membership negotiations, - Zhelezniak

"Finally elect the head, because the overseer and the head change... and choose in a transparent competition, as was the case in NABU, SAPO, and National Agency on Corruption Prevention. With internationals, without the influence of the office, without special effects, when in advance that the ex-head of the tax police Melnyk will win.

Point 2. To completely re-certify and fire everyone who was recruited there without competition. They recruited and recruited there... not a competition, but profanation.

Point 3. Political independence. As in NABU, in the future SAPO and NACP," he added.

Zheleznyak cited the phrase of the NABU representative: "BES are so weak that they are not even in the schedules of smugglers to whom to pay bribes."

The People's Deputy emphasized that the BES is an important body and it should be.

"Entrepreneurs shouldn't be visited by these swindlers, tax collectors, national police officers, prosecutors, who graze at customs or at the enterprise. There should be a BES, a body that will be and should be responsible for the control of international money that will come to Ukraine. Therefore, international partners will not let this be the question," Zhelezniak added.