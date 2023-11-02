Russia will have to weaken its air defense in other operational areas due to loss of S-400 installations, - British intelligence

Over the past week, as a result of Ukrainian strikes, Russia has lost at least four launchers of long-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 26, 2023, Russian media reported that three Russian SA-21 (S-400) launchers were destroyed in the Luhansk region. Ukrainian sources reported additional Russian air defense losses in Crimea," the report said.

The British Ministry of Defense noted that Russia has long prioritized powerful, high-tech, long-range anti-aircraft missile systems as a key component of its military strategy.

"Recent losses highlight that Russia's integrated air defense system continues to struggle with modern precision strike weapons and is likely to increase the already significant strain on remaining systems and operators," the British intelligence report said.

There is a real possibility that by replacing the destroyed systems in Ukraine, Russia will weaken its air defenses in other operational areas, British analysts said.