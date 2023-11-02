Counteroffensive was planned according to NATO textbooks, 4 months should be enough to go to Crimea and fight there, - Zaluzhnyi

During the counter-offensive, Ukraine’s defense forces would have to advance at a rate of 30 km per day, breaking through Russian defensive lines.

This is stated in Zaluzhnyi's article for The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

"If you look at the NATO textbooks and the maths we did (when planning the counter-offensive - Ed.), four months should have been enough for us to get to Crimea, fight in Crimea, return from Crimea, and go there and return again," Zaluzhnyi said.

At the same time, the article notes, troops and equipment were stuck in minefields on the outskirts of Bakhmut in the east, and equipment supplied from the West was shot at by Russian artillery and drones. The same story unfolded in the main offensive area, in the south, where newly formed and inexperienced brigades, despite being equipped with modern Western equipment, immediately faced problems.

"At first I thought something was wrong with our commanders, so I changed some of them. Then I thought that maybe our soldiers were not fit to perform the tasks, so I 'moved' soldiers in some brigades," Zaluzhnyi explained.

When these changes failed to produce results, the commander ordered his subordinates to dig up a book he had once seen when he was a student at a military academy in Ukraine. It was called "Breaking Through Fortified Defence Lines". It was published in 1941 by Soviet Major General P.S. Smirnov, who analyzed the battles of the First World War.

"And even before I read it to the middle, I realized that this is exactly where we are, because, just like then, the level of our technological development today baffles both us and our enemies," the Commander-in-Chief added.

This thesis, Zaluzhnyi said, was confirmed when he visited the front line in Avdiivka, also in the east, where Russia recently advanced several hundred meters in a few weeks, deploying two of its armies: "On our monitor screens the day I was there, we saw 140 Russian vehicles burning in flames within four hours of coming within range of our artillery."

Those who fled were pursued by FPV drones, remotely controlled and equipped with explosive charges that their operators simply pointed at the enemy. The same picture unfolds when Ukrainian troops try to advance. General Zaluzhnyi describes a battlefield where modern sensors can detect any concentration of forces, and modern precision weapons can destroy it.

"The simple fact is that we see everything the enemy does, and they see everything we do. In order to break this deadlock, we need something new, like gunpowder, which the Chinese invented and which we still use to kill each other," he said.

This time, however, the decisive factor will not be a single new invention, but a combination of all the technical solutions that already exist, he says. In the article, Zaluzhnyi calls for innovations in drones, electronic warfare, anti-artillery, and mine clearance, including new robotic solutions.

"We must harness the power of new technologies," the general concluded.

