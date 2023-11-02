Republicans called for long-range ATACMS to be provided to Ukraine, - Reuters

A group of leading Republican congressmen and senators have called on President Joe Biden to send longer-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. This is a demonstration of support for Kyiv among US lawmakers, despite the resistance of some conservatives to increased aid.

This is stated in a Reuters publication, Censor.NET reports.

The corresponding letter was sent by leading Republicans from the Congressional Committees on International Relations and Armed Forces on November 1. They said they welcome the US administration's provision of Army Tactical Limited Range Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine. But they are asking for a longer-range system to be sent.

"Ukraine's need for a deep strike capability remains relevant, especially for the long-range defeat of targets throughout Crimea," wrote Congressmen Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers, as well as Senators James Risch and Roger Wicker.

McCaul chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rogers chairs the House Armed Services Committee, Risch is the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Wicker is the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The letter states that Ukraine has requested long-range ATACMS systems and has demonstrated the ability to use them responsibly, and Russia has not escalated in response to their use.

"Clearly, it is time for you to finish work on ATACMS," the Republicans wrote. "The cost of failure to do so not only risks stalemate on the battlefield and further prolonging this war, but also risks further global instability as our adversaries conduct influence operations around the world."

Reuters notes that the letter was sent as the Republican-majority House of Representatives moved closer to voting on a separate aid bill for Israel, ignoring Democratic President Joe Biden's request for a broad $106 billion national security funding bill with funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan.