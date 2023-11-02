Soldiers stopped Russian offensive in Vuhledar direction, inflicting heavy losses on enemy, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily conference call to discuss the situation on the frontline, the supply of shells and equipment to the Armed Forces, and intelligence reports.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I received information about the situation at the front. There was an attempt by the enemy to advance in the Vuhledar direction, but our soldiers stopped it, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy: dozens of vehicles, many killed and wounded. Defensive actions in Avdiivka and our offensive operations in the south are also ongoing," the message says.

The president also listened to reports from the Ministry of Defense on the arrival of shells, missiles, and equipment and intelligence reports on the situation at the front, in the international arena, and in the state of the enemy.

"We also summarized the results of the work of the "grain corridor" for October. The dynamics are positive. We are finalizing the vessel insurance format, which will add confidence to us and carriers," Zelenskyy concluded.

