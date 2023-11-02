EU reform should not take enlargement process hostage - Kuleba

The EU’s internal reform should not slow down the accession of new members.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports citing the European Pravda.

The European Union is going to carry out a large-scale internal reform in order to be able to accept new member states, which may be up to ten.

"Our main position, which I brought back from Kyiv, is that the EU reform should not take the enlargement process hostage. We have to find the right balance between the process of reforming the European Union and continuing enlargement. I do not think the EU can afford a protracted reform of itself," Kuleba explained.

The minister explained that Ukraine is able to implement reforms to meet the membership criteria faster than the EU can implement internal reforms.

"The key point is that enlargement should be based on merit, respect the pace and dynamics of each particular country, and accession should not be postponed because of the (EU) reform," the Foreign Minister said.

Kuleba suggested that other candidate countries share this view.

