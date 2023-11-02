Critical infrastructure facility in Kherson damaged as result of hostile shelling, - Khersonoblenergo

Today, on 2 November, a critical infrastructure facility in the central part of Kherson was partially damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by Khersonoblenergo.

"Dear consumers and residents of the city. Today, as a result of hostile shelling, a critical infrastructure facility in the central part of Kherson was partially damaged, causing temporary power outages. Thank you for your understanding," the statement said.

