Even the return to the borders of 1991 will not be the final victory of Ukraine. After all, the surviving Russian empire will next launch a full-scale offensive not with missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, but with a nuclear strike.

This was reported on the air of Channel 5 by a serviceman, head of the NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) "Ukrainian Union "Mriia (Dream-ed.)" and an expert of the Temporary Special Commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on working with the captive nations of the Russian Federation, Yurii Hudymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Our Western partners have fallen into an absorbing logical trap. For them, for some reason, Russia is perceived not as an empire, but as a great state, where there are many nationalities. One of our important tasks is to tell the world that Russia is an empire, that it seized its current territories illegally, that there is oppression on a national basis. If there is an opportunity to beat the enemy not only at the front, but also from within, then this should be used. Perhaps for some time, this will accelerate the collapse of Russia and, accordingly, the war's end," said Hudymenko

According to the military, many Western politicians also do not understand: if the hostilities end, but Russia retains its integrity, it will mean that the next, bloodier war will be a few years away, and it will be more extensive.

"According to the Russians, this will be a simple logic: they tried 'humanely', with missiles - it didn't work, we need a 'nuclear'. We are dealing with non-humans, not rational people. Accordingly, we must tell the world that there are captive nations there. We must cooperate with them and involve them in our army, to fight on our side. I really wish that in our Armed Forces or special services, there were not just battalions with a geographical name, but by nationality. They partially exist, but it would be much more correct to form separate battalions from Yakuts, Buryats and others. This will improve our situation at the front and at the same time show the whole world that the peoples of the Russian Federation are ready to fight for their independence," Yurii Hudymenko emphasized.

