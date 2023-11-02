Hamas vows to attack Israel again and again "until it is destroyed"

A senior Hamas member, Ghazi Hamad, welcomed the large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October, during which civilians were massacred. He vowed that the Palestinian terrorist group would repeat such attacks many times in the future until it destroys Israel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Times of Israel.

"Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove it because it is a security, military and political disaster for the Arab and Islamic nation. We are not ashamed to say this," Hamad said.

He called Israel's existence "illogical" and added that it should be "wiped off the face of the earth".

When asked whether this meant the complete destruction of Israel, Hamad replied: "Yes, of course".

"We have to teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it twice and three times. The Al-Aqsa Flood (as Hamas called its offensive on 7 October - Ed.) is only the first time, and there will be a second, third, fourth. Will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs," he added.