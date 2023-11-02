75 journalists have died since beginning of Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014, - IMI

Since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, in the period from 2014 to 2023, 75 media workers have died.

"Since 2014, Russia's war against Ukraine has been accompanied by crimes against journalists and the destruction of independent journalism in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and from the full-scale invasion in 2022 - also in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Murders, kidnappings, threats, arrests of media representatives are just a small list of crimes committed by the Russian occupiers against the media," said Kateryna Diachuk, the head of the IMI Freedom of Speech Monitoring Department.

It is noted that before the full-scale invasion, in the period from 2014 to 2022, seven journalists were killed on the territory of Ukraine. Three of them died while performing a journalistic task, four - as participants in hostilities. All of them died in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In 2014-2015, three media workers – Serhii Nikolaiev, Andrea Rokelli and his translator Andrei Myronov – died while performing their professional activities. Four more media workers died at the front, defending Ukraine from the Russian invasion: Viktor Hurniak, Oleksandr Chernikov, Dmytro Labutkin and Oleh Zadoianchuk.

"At the same time, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Russia has killed 68 journalists. 10 of them died in the line of duty, 58 as combatants or as a result of Russian shelling or torture (45 of them died as combatants, 13 as a result of Russian shelling or torture). We would like to remind you that in September of this year, two journalists - Volodymyr Myroniuk and Andrii Kryshtal - were killed," noted IMI.

IMI also emphasized that they do not record the death of representatives of Russian propaganda resources in the occupied territories of Ukraine in their monitoring, "because they are not engaged in journalistic activities, but information support of military aggression."

