National Guard: Russians continue massive "meat assaults" in Avdiivka direction and suffer huge losses

In the area of Avdiivka, Russian troops continue to launch massive "meat assaults", suffering huge losses in personnel and equipment.

This was reported by Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, acting director of the Department of Planning the Use of the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Military Media Center, Censor.NET reports.

According to Urshalovych, the Russians continue massive "meat assaults" in the Avdiivka sector, suffering huge losses in personnel and equipment. Omega special forces units of the National Guard of Ukraine on the outskirts of Avdiivka are professionally carrying out reconnaissance, assault, sniper and counter-sniper activities, inflicting losses on the occupiers around the clock.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy continues shelling our units with artillery to destroy their defensive positions. The guardsmen of the 4th Operational Brigade are holding the designated lines and are defeating the enemy with all available means.

"Over the past week, crews of unmanned aerial vehicles of the brigade's reconnaissance company discovered the following: an enemy training ground, 5 tanks, 10 armoured combat vehicles, over 30 trucks, and more than 10 artillery systems of various types," said Urshalovych.

He added that the majority of the identified targets were destroyed by fire from the Defence Forces. For instance, the crew of the Leleka-100 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) discovered an enemy 203mm 2C4 Tulip mortar during reconnaissance, which was hit by an M142 HIMARS.

"In the Melitopol sector, near the village of Verbove, aerial reconnaissance of the Chervona Kalyna brigade discovered a platoon stronghold, two observation positions, and an enemy command and observation post, which were hit by artillery fire and striking unmanned aerial vehicles," Urshalovych said.