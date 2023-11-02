Ukraine has risen to 73rd place in World Ranking of Democracies - IDEA think tank

According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Ukraine has risen 13 places in the World Ranking of Democracies during the full-scale war. The country is currently ranked 73rd.

this was reported in the IDEA.report.

Thus, Denmark ranks first among 173 countries, followed by Norway and Switzerland.

Russia has lost three points in the ranking and is now at 136th place. China shares the last position.

According to IDEA, this trend should be seen against the backdrop of the quality of life crisis, climate change and Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2022, which pose major challenges for many elected leaders. Most countries around the world are experiencing democratic decline, ranging from flawed elections to curtailed rights, including freedom of expression and assembly.

2022 was the sixth consecutive year in which countries with net declines outnumbered countries with net gains, the longest consecutive decline since records began in 1975.

Europe remains the region with the highest levels of democracy in the world, but some established democracies, such as Austria, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom, have seen significant deterioration in some democratic dynamics.

The report also finds that Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia and Turkey are among the outliers in Europe, performing well below the European average on many democracy indicators.

The deterioration of democratic foundations, such as elections, parliaments and independent courts, has led to problems in ensuring the rule of law and holding politicians accountable, the think tank said.

IDEA bases its Global Democracy Indexes on more than 100 variables and four main categories to classify indicators: representation, rights, rule of law, and participation.

IDEA said that most countries in the Americas have successfully held credible elections and continue to perform above average in all democracy categories, although countries such as El Salvador and Guatemala have experienced sharp declines in their scores.

At the same time, the think tank added that there were also "green shoots" with extremely high levels of political participation and declining levels of corruption, especially in Africa.