Von der Leyen will visit Kyiv to discuss "final assessments of European Commission" on Ukraine’s readiness to start EU accession negotiations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the "European Commission’s final assessments" on Ukraine’s progress in implementing the reforms needed to start EU membership negotiations.

This was announced by the Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the telethon.

"We really expect such a decision on November 8 (report on the start of negotiations before joining the EU, - ed.). Before that, we expect the visit of the President of the European Commission (in Ukraine - ed.) for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the final assessments, which will be presented by the European Commission in the final report," she said.

Stefanishyna added that the decision is expected to be positive.

"And we hope that the progress on the 7 steps will be clearly recorded, but recommendations will also be provided on what further reforms the EU sees on the rule of law," she said.

