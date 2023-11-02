Brink assures that all US aid to Ukraine is used for its intended purpose: "We are watching like falcon"

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink noted our country’s incredible openness in monitoring U.S. aid.

The American diplomat said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

She emphasized that Russia's aggression really changed public perception of corruption, which does not tolerate it. "We see and hear it more and more. I think that's a good thing," Brink said.

See more: Switzerland will hand over five fire engines to Ukraine. PHOTO

The U.S. Ambassador also pointed out that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government and parliament of Ukraine are taking many steps, including investigating the cases of very high-ranking officials and members of parliament, to fight corruption.

Speaking about control over American aid, the diplomat called it a priority and something she takes very seriously. She informed that a third of the embassy staff is focused on control with assistance, and in Ukraine, there is an office of the chief controller with assistance.

Read more: Republicans called for long-range ATACMS to be provided to Ukraine, - Reuters

"I can assert that not a single weapon was used for other purposes. Not a single unit of humanitarian aid or any other budgetary support. We are watching like a falcon, and we have to continue to do so, but Ukrainians have been incredibly open about security or any other assistance," the US ambassador said.