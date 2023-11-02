EU approves plans to transfer profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine - Ministry of Justice

The European Union has approved plans to transfer profits from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, but Ukraine will seek full confiscation of Russian assets.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to her, Western partners are considering the possibility of using the assets of the Russian Federation to generate income from them and direct it to Ukraine's recovery projects.

"We expect such a plan to be approved in December. These assets are held mainly in the form of securities that have a maturity date and income payments. So, accordingly, this liquidity can be used and can work and generate income. According to Euroclear, such funds have already been accumulated to the tune of 3 billion," Mudra said.

Read more: EU reform should not take enlargement process hostage - Kuleba

According to Mudra, these are not the funds that belong to Russia. Legally, they are "unexpected income" that would not have been received if not for the sanctions measures imposed by Russia due to the war in Ukraine. She stressed that the Ukrainian side will seek the confiscation of all Russian assets, not just the income from them.

Mudra noted that Ukraine is grateful for the support, but the main goal is to confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to pay compensation to victims of the war.