Ukrainian electronic warfare system Piranha AVD 360 has successfully passed field tests and is ready for mass production, - Fedorov

The Ukrainians have created the Piranha AVD 360, an electronic warfare system to strengthen the Defense Forces. The technology helps to more effectively protect armored vehicles and personnel from drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"The complex creates a protective dome up to 600 meters around itself. Under the influence of the system, a copter or kamikaze drone cannot receive commands and transmit data. As a result, the "bird" either hovers in the air, makes a crash landing, or falls uncontrollably.

Piranha also suppresses satellite navigation systems, such as Russia's GLONASS. Now the system has successfully passed field tests and is ready for mass production," Fedorov said.