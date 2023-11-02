New US House Speaker Johnson proposes to combine aid to Ukraine and border protection with Mexico

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson has declared his readiness to support aid to Ukraine, but separately from the package for Israel. Instead, he proposes to combine it with funding for the protection of the border with Mexico.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the European Pravda.

According to the Republican, he believes it is right to combine additional funding for Ukraine and border protection in one package, "because I think we will get bipartisan agreement on these issues."

"We have obligations, there are things we can and should do around the world, but first and foremost, we have to take care of our own home. And as long as our borders are wide open, we are opening ourselves up to a great threat. If we want to help with the borders in Ukraine, we have to take care of the American border," Johnson explained.

See more: Switzerland will hand over five fire engines to Ukraine. PHOTO

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on a Republican-initiated bill to provide Israel with an additional $14.3 billion in aid, the same amount as requested by the White House.

Johnson and his colleagues propose to allocate this funding separately from other national security needs. In addition, they want to take money from another federal programme to fund the US Internal Revenue Service.