Ukrainians send 10,000 reports on occupiers’ accomplices to eVorog chatbot

Ukrainians have sent more than 10,000 reports to the eVorog chatbot about people collaborating with the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Diia portal.

"The work of people's intelligence means saved lives of Ukrainians. Now the Security Service of Ukraine has more than 10,000 statements about people who correct the enemy's strikes, surrender the positions of our soldiers, and support the war against Ukraine," the statement said.

Ukrainians were also urged to pass on information about people working for the enemy.

"Who is a collaborator: