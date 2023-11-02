Blinken to visit Seoul to discuss arms shipments from DPRK to Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is to visit the South Korean capital Seoul to discuss arms sales from the DPRK to Russia.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, Censor.NET reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

"In Seoul, Blinken will meet with President Yun Seok-yeol, Foreign Minister Park Geun-hye and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-young," the statement said.

It is noted that they will discuss ways to respond to the war in Ukraine and Russia's growing military cooperation with North Korea.

In total, Blinken will make a nine-day trip. He will visit Israel, Jordan, Japan, and India.

Washington is seeking to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, while maintaining its strategic focus on India and the Pacific region.