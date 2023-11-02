Kuleba and Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan discussed security in Black Sea region and Ukrainian grain export

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Berlin.

According to Censor.NET, Kuleba announced this on Twitter.

"In Berlin, I met with my Turkish colleague Hakan Fidan. We focused on the security situation in the Black Sea region and the export of Ukrainian grain to world markets. We also discussed events in the Middle East," Kuleba wrote.

