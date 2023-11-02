European Council President Michel discusses further support for Ukraine with Zelensky

President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further EU support in a telephone conversation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In a telephone conversation with President Zelensky, we took stock of events on the ground and our continued support for the Ukrainian people after the European Council summit and the EU-US summit," Michel tweeted.

The President of the European Council stressed that he had reaffirmed to Zelensky the EU's continued support for Ukraine.

"I reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to long-term financial, military and humanitarian assistance for as long as it is needed," he said.

Read more: New US House Speaker Johnson proposes to combine aid to Ukraine and border protection with Mexico