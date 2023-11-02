Ukraine provides up to 50% of production of certain types of ammunition, - General Staff

In general, the Ukrainian military-industrial complex provides 20% of the production of certain types of ammunition, and according to some parameters - 50%.

Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an interview with the online project KYIV NOT KIEV, Censor.NET reports. with reference to Ukrinform.

He noted that Ukraine has developed the Concept of Rearmament of Missile Troops and Artillery. "We are abandoning the 152nd caliber and moving to the 155th caliber."

In this context, Baranov emphasized that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the command of the Logistics Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have done a lot for the production of ammunition or their restoration.

"At the moment, we provide about 20%, and in some parameters even more - up to 50% of the production of certain types of ammunition. Well, mortars are also produced. Therefore, we are increasing production, " he noted.

