General Staff on missile program: "There are already prototypes, tests are underway"

In Ukraine, a missile program is working and new types of artillery installations are being developed. Work is currently underway on the production of towed guns.

This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Missile Troops and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Serhii Baranov, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It [Ukraine's missile program – ed.] is working. There are already prototypes, tests are being conducted. I can't tell you everything, but we are working," he said.

The Brigadier General also commented on the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, which were used to hit a target 700 km away at the end of August this year. "This is a completely new missile, and we will increase its capabilities in terms of range and accuracy. I think that you will see the result," Baranov said.

At the same time, he informed that Ukraine is developing new types of artillery installations. "Now we are working on trailed guns. This is what applies specifically to artillery systems. But we need to increase the production and development of missile forces, and we are also working on all this," the brigadier general emphasized.