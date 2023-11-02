Russia is bringing its military to occupied territories and mobilising Ukrainians, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is bringing in its soldiers and mobilising Ukrainians who remain under occupation to join the Russian army.

This was stated by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We see a trend in recent weeks. It has become especially acute after the fake elections on 10 September. The enemy began to register all our residents in fake military commissariats. Today, this is happening at every enterprise that continues to operate, as well as in hospitals. This is done to understand the mobilisation potential," Fedorov said.

According to him, there are cases when local residents are sent to dig trenches and build fortifications after being registered.

"We understand that they will be taken away and thrown to the frontline. On the one hand, the terrorist Putin issues orders that there should be no mobilisation in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, on the other hand, Gauleiter Balytskyi says that there will definitely be mobilisation," the mayor added.

Fedorov also noted that the enemy is saturating the territories with its visiting military and mobilising residents of the occupied territories.