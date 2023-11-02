Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks in Marinka direction, counteroffensive operation in south continues, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 18 attacks in the Marinka direction, the counteroffensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues. Assault operations are conducted in the Bakhmut direction.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming.

Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of Mohrytsia of the Sumy region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Yeline, Karpovychi, Leonivka of the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Mohrytsia, Stepok of the Sumy region; Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Ternova of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Ukraine provides up to 50% of production of certain types of ammunition, - General Staff

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Petropalivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region. Here our soldiers repelled 5 attacks.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Petropavlivka, Kurylivka and Pishchane of the Kharkiv region. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka, Berestove of Kharkiv region were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanskyi forestry, Vyimka and Spirne of the Donetsk region.

More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Over 50 enemy attacks were repelled by AFU in 5 directions during day, - General Staff

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region 6 times. It also conducted unsuccessful assaults near the Pivdennyi of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Klishchiivka and Pivdennyi of the Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sieverne and Tonenke of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 5 attacks. It carried out airstrikes near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.

About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the area of Marinka of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks. The enemy also launched an airstrike in the Marinka area.

Read more: Russia will have to weaken its air defense in other operational areas due to loss of S-400 installations, - British intelligence

About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Staromaiorske of the Donetsk region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vodiane and Staromaiorske.

About 10 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain its lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. It carried out airstrikes near Novodanylivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Blinken to visit Seoul to discuss arms shipments from DPRK to Russia

More than 20 settlements, in particular, Malynivka, Charivne, Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Respublikanets, Antonivka, Novokairy, Prydniprovske, Tyahynka of the Kherson region.

Antonivka, Kherson, Stanislav, Beryslav, Vesele, Shyroka Balka of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Read more: During November 1, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks at Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk directions - General Staff