Electronic queue for Military Medical Panel is already available for all servicemen in military clinics, - Ministry of Defense

You can sign up for the commission of the Military Medical Panel and specialized specialists for a specific date and time through the electronic queue both at the reception of the medical institution and remotely at the head of the medical service of the military unit.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ministry of Defense reports this.

According to the agency, over the past month, almost half of the patients of military polyclinics have signed up for the military medical panel remotely and in advance.

Currently, the service is organized in all military clinics where you can undergo outpatient military medical panel (without hospitalization), and the most active use of eCherha is in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Vinnytsia.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers will soon finally return right to profit to Armed Forces’ suppliers, - Ministry of Defense (updated)

One of the main advantages is that the military does not need to come to the clinic at 8 a.m. and wait all day for an appointment with the needed doctor.

Based on the records and the passage of the military medical panel, representatives of institutions analyze data on the workload and shortage of specialists. And, if necessary, they are looking for additional specialized specialists both among mobilized doctors and civilian specialists.

Access to eCherha is open to all heads of medical units. In order for military personnel to be able to sign up through eCherha, the head of the medical service must contact the health care institution in whose area of subordination the unit is located and receive instructions from the clinic for further registration. After that, a profile is opened for him, through which he will be able to make appointments for military personnel and for appointments with doctors.

Read more: Zhumadilov appointed as Chief Officer of State Logistics Operator, - Ministry of Defense