State employees from each region of the Russian Federation are to be brought to Moscow under an order to celebrate the "Unity Day". Residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine are also being recruited as extras.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians are looking for extras in the temporarily occupied territories to hold a Nazi coven in honour of 'for unity'.

The enemy is planning mass events in Moscow, including a large-scale propaganda forum "Russia". Currently, they are planning to bring state employees from each region there under orders.

On the contrary, they plan to involve touring groups from pseudo-volunteer youth movements controlled by the Kremlin, where a significant part of them are visiting Russians," the statement said.

