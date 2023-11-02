ENG
Russians carried out 4 missile and 44 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Russia launched 4 missile and 44 air strikes, and fired 59 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.

This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

During the day, the enemy also carried out air strikes near Mohrytsia in Sumy region, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv region, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Novodanilivka, Robotyno in Zaporizhzhшa region.

In addition, airstrikes were carried out in the areas of Serebrшanske forestry, Vyymka, Spirne, Klishchiyivka, Pivdenne, Maryinka, Vodiane, Staromayorske in Donetsk region, Republican, Antonivka, Novokaira, Prydniprovske, Tyahynyka in Kherson region.

More than 96 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions suffered from hostile artillery and mortar attacks.

